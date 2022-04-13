CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,521 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.