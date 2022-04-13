Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

CSL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.68. 2,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,744. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

