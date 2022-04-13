Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.06. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

