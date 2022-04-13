Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Securities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

