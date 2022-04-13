Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OIGLF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Chariot has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
Chariot Company Profile (Get Rating)
