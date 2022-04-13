Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

CTAS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $418.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,539. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average is $410.60. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.