Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

