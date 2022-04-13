Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

