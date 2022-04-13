Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 356.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $478,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,029,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,899,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.07.

