Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

