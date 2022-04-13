Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

