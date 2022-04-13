CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 5.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $45.03. 6,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

