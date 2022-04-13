Contrasting Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.59 $11.90 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.25 $7.52 million $0.54 19.89

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Bogota Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.45% 5.82% 1.09% Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.12% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.