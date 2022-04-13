Cormark Weighs in on Canada Nickel Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Canada Nickel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
