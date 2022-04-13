Cormark Weighs in on Canada Nickel Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CNC stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$285.22 million and a P/E ratio of -34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canada Nickel has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.20.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

