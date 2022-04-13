Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Financial Analysis

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Covalon Technologies and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Babylon has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.27%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.84 $18.58 million $0.67 2.54 Babylon $322.92 million 0.46 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Babylon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies (Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

