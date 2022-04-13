Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Hydro One (TSE:H) to Underperform

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on H. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 324,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,331. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.77. The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.