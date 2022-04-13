Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
