Crust (CRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006918 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00264027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00272309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

