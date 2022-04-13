Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

