Darrow Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.30. 31,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

