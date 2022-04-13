Darrow Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,947,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 709,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,236,396. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

