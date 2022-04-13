Darrow Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

