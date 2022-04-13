Darrow Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,104 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.73. 140,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.68 and a 200 day moving average of $496.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

