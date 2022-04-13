Darrow Company Inc. Invests $12.53 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,529,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 11.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,741,784 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

