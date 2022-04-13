Darrow Company Inc. Invests $14.25 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,249,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,656,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

