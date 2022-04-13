Darrow Company Inc. Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,389. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.24 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

