Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 215,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,016,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

