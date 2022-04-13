Darrow Company Inc. Takes $9.98 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 8.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 37,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.