Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 443.8% in March

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

