Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 443.8% in March

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DBCCF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
