DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00281569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $760.44 or 0.01846764 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.