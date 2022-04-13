DerivaDAO Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $58.37 million and $373,352.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.08 or 0.07461703 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.68 or 0.99815519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041092 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

