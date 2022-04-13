Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
