DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 136,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,126,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.