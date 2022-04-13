Donut Trading Down 3.8% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Donut has a market capitalization of $273,523.30 and approximately $476.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

