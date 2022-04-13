Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EXG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,325. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
