ELTCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,139.90 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $39,139.90 and approximately $15,531.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

