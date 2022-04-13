Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.64. 296,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,490,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $273,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

