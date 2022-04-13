Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,490,511 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

