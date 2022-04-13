Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.