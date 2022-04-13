Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telekom Austria AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telekom Austria in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
