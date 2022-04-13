Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (DATWY, HEXO, ING, KNCRY, MAXR, NSTG, NTRA, OUKPY, PLFRY, PUMSY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 400 to CHF 414.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63).

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83).

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $37.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.52).

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30).

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €114.00 ($123.91) to €109.00 ($118.48).

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $12.00.

