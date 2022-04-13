Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (DATWY, HEXO, ING, KNCRY, MAXR, NSTG, NTRA, OUKPY, PLFRY, PUMSY)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 400 to CHF 414.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63).

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83).

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $37.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.52).

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30).

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €114.00 ($123.91) to €109.00 ($118.48).

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $12.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.