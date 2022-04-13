Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,140,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.08.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after buying an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
