Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,140,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after buying an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

