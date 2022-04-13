Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastly worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $15,707,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.52. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

