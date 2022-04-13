Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($57.61) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

FURCF stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

