Financial Survey: Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) vs. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elevate Credit and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.22 -$33.60 million ($1.07) -2.79 Sentage $3.60 million 3.34 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -8.06% -9.44% -2.17% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elevate Credit and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sentage beats Elevate Credit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

