First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. MCIA Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 68,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 283,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 310,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $82,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

