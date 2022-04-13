First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.44. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

