First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 274.1% in March

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $72.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

