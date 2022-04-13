Font (FONT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Font (FONT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Font has a market cap of $192,535.64 and $31.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00103632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

