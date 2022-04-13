Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.